Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Delek US Holdings (DK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Delek US Holdings (DK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings on October 9 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.47, close to its 52-week low of $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 38.2% success rate. Chen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, KNOT Offshore Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $18.83 average price target, which is a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

