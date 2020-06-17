Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Clearway Energy (CWEN), Antero Resources (AR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Clearway Energy (CWEN) and Antero Resources (AR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.1% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clearway Energy with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Antero Resources (AR)

In a report released today, Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Antero Resources, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bilkoski is ranked #6583 out of 6703 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Antero Resources with a $2.27 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.