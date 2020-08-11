Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Chevron (CVX), Phillips 66 (PSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chevron (CVX), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Atmos Energy (ATO) with bullish sentiments.

Chevron (CVX)

Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel maintained a Buy rating on Chevron on July 20 and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gammel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Gammel covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Conocophillips, and Exxon Mobil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $106.54 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Jefferies analyst Christopher Sighinolfi maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on July 31 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sighinolfi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Sighinolfi covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.44, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

