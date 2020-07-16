Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Canadian Natural (CNQ), PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Natural (CNQ) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $22.91 average price target, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty, with a price target of C$12.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

PrairieSky Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.23, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report issued on July 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

