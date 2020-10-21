Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Apache (APA), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apache (APA) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) with bullish sentiments.

Apache (APA)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Apache today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.5% and a 20.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Apache has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.92.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

In a report released today, John M. White from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Goodrich Petroleum, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.71.

According to TipRanks.com, White is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.5% and a 35.4% success rate. White covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and Montage Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goodrich Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.