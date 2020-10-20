Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: AltaGas (ATGFF), NextEra Energy (NEE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AltaGas (ATGFF) and NextEra Energy (NEE) with bullish sentiments.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report issued on October 18, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas, with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Fortis, and Emera.

AltaGas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.90, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$20.00 price target.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy yesterday and set a price target of $297.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $299.55, close to its 52-week high of $308.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $278.15, implying a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

