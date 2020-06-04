Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Zuora (ZUO), Autodesk (ADSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zuora (ZUO), Autodesk (ADSK) and Zillow Group (ZG) with bullish sentiments.

Zuora (ZUO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zuora, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Zuora has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.83.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.39, close to its 52-week high of $227.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 78.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.13, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on May 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Zillow Group (ZG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.13, close to its 52-week high of $66.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, CarGurus, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, implying a -20.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

