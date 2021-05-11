Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Wix (WIX), IAC/InterActive (IAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX), IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Buy rating on Wix on February 17 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $281.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $358.33, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report issued on March 11, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.76, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

IAC/InterActive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.80, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on March 11, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $243.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Corsair Gaming, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $317.64, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

