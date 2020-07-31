Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Virtusa (VRTU), 8X8 (EGHT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Virtusa (VRTU) and 8X8 (EGHT) with bullish sentiments.

Virtusa (VRTU)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Virtusa, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtusa with a $42.00 average price target, which is a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to 8X8 today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

