Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Verizon (VZ), RingCentral (RNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verizon (VZ) and RingCentral (RNG) with bullish sentiments.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Verizon. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.36, close to its 52-week high of $62.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.80, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, MoffettNathanson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $329.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.18, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

