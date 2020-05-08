Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Veeco (VECO), Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeco (VECO), Uber Technologies (UBER) and PFSweb (PFSW) with bullish sentiments.

Veeco (VECO)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Veeco yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 64.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.05, implying a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PFSweb with a $5.00 average price target, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

