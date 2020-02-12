Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Varonis Systems (VRNS), Lyft (LYFT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Lyft (LYFT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.00, close to its 52-week high of $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Lyft yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.15, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

