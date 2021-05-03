Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Twilio (TWLO), Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Twilio (TWLO) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Twilio. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $367.80.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 77.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $505.27.

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.38, close to its 52-week high of $96.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $100.25 average price target, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

