Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Twilio (TWLO), Baidu (BIDU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO), Baidu (BIDU) and Workiva (WK) with bullish sentiments.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $411.65, close to its 52-week high of $441.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $475.00, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Baidu (BIDU)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baidu, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $308.68, close to its 52-week high of $326.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 52.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $289.75 average price target, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Workiva (WK)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Workiva, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.12, close to its 52-week high of $111.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Shift Technologies, and OneMain Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workiva with a $100.00 average price target.

