Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: TransUnion (TRU), Phreesia (PHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TransUnion (TRU), Phreesia (PHR) and Fortive (FTV) with bullish sentiments.

TransUnion (TRU)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Advanced Disposal Services, and Nielsen Holdings.

TransUnion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.67, which is a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Phreesia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.40, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (FTV)

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Buy rating on Fortive today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.66, close to its 52-week high of $80.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.86, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

