Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), Ituran Location And Control (ITRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) and Wix (WIX) with bullish sentiments.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 52.9% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings with a $58.00 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN)

In a report released yesterday, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ituran Location And Control, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.35, close to its 52-week low of $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Sapiens International, and Radware.

Ituran Location And Control has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $191.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.86, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $215.00 price target.

