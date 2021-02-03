Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Tenable Holdings (TENB), Check Point (CHKP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tenable Holdings (TENB) and Check Point (CHKP) with bullish sentiments.

Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.79, close to its 52-week high of $58.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Tenable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.67, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Check Point (CHKP)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Check Point today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.10, close to its 52-week high of $139.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $137.25.

