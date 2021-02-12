Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: SVMK (SVMK), Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SVMK (SVMK), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and GoDaddy (GDDY) with bullish sentiments.

SVMK (SVMK)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on SVMK, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.48, close to its 52-week high of $28.12.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.2% and a 86.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SVMK is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.67, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $333.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $285.03, close to its 52-week high of $302.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 73.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $302.07 average price target, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $297.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GoDaddy and a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.85, close to its 52-week high of $93.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 75.4% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoDaddy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.80, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.