Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Veeco (VECO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Veeco (VECO) and Sprout Social (SPT) with bullish sentiments.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Super Micro Computer has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veeco (VECO)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Veeco today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.12, close to its 52-week high of $24.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 68.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Veeco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.60, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Sprout Social, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $83.55 average price target, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.