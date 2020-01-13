Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Autodesk (ADSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Autodesk (ADSK) and Epam Systems (EPAM) with bullish sentiments.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.9% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $67.73 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.36, close to its 52-week high of $193.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 79.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $188.19 average price target, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on January 10, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems, with a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.08, close to its 52-week high of $224.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Q2 Holdings, Pluralsight, and Globant SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $236.71 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $244.00 price target.

