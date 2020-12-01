Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Square (SQ), PagerDuty (PD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ) and PagerDuty (PD) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.96, close to its 52-week high of $215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.42, a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

PagerDuty (PD)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.42, close to its 52-week high of $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 78.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PagerDuty with a $33.00 average price target, which is a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

