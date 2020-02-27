Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Square (SQ), Alarm (ALRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ) and Alarm (ALRM) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.10, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alarm (ALRM)

In a report released today, Jeff Kessler from Imperial Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alarm, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.03.

Kessler has an average return of 17.3% when recommending Alarm.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is ranked #697 out of 5940 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.33, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.