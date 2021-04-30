Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: SPS Commerce (SPSC), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SPS Commerce (SPSC) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to SPS Commerce today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 73.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SPS Commerce with a $125.75 average price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

UBS analyst Celine Fornaro maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.75, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Fornaro has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #5944 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.21, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

