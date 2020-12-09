Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Bill.com Holdings (BILL) with bullish sentiments.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jessica Reif Cohen reiterated a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA on October 29 and set a price target of $357.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $332.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Cohen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Comcast, and Fox.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.23, a -18.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

In a report issued on November 5, Bradley Sills from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bentley Systems, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.50, implying a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.