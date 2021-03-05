Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Smartsheet (SMAR), Issuer Direct (ISDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Smartsheet (SMAR), Issuer Direct (ISDR) and Identiv (INVE) with bullish sentiments.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.07.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 76.6% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Issuer Direct (ISDR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Issuer Direct today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

Issuer Direct has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Identiv (INVE)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Identiv, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Identiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.