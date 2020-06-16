Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Kla-Tencor (KLAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.92, close to its 52-week high of $138.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $117.33 average price target, which is a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor, with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.00, close to its 52-week high of $196.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kla-Tencor with a $168.50 average price target.

