Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Signify Health (SGFY), Compass (COMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Signify Health (SGFY) and Compass (COMP) with bullish sentiments.

Signify Health (SGFY)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating on Signify Health yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 54.1% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Signify Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Compass (COMP)

In a report released yesterday, Lloyd Walmsley from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Compass, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.45, close to its 52-week low of $14.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Compass has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.13.

