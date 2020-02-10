Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Shopify (SHOP), Rapid7 (RPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shopify (SHOP), Rapid7 (RPD) and T Mobile US (TMUS) with bullish sentiments.

Shopify (SHOP)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Shopify on February 7 and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $478.69, close to its 52-week high of $495.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $454.18.

Rapid7 (RPD)

In a report issued on February 6, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $70.83 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US on February 7 and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.44, close to its 52-week high of $85.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $95.83, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

