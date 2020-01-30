Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released today, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.93, close to its 52-week high of $318.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 86.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Salesforce, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $338.69 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $369.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Tencent Holdings.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.63, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.04, close to its 52-week high of $168.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.14, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

