Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Senseonics Holdings (SENS), Adyen (ADYYF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Senseonics Holdings (SENS) and Adyen (ADYYF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Senseonics Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Senseonics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.62.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Nooshin Nejati from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR690.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $924.00, close to its 52-week high of $984.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Nejati is ranked #4806 out of 6484 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $912.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.