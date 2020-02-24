Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Sapiens International (SPNS), Epam Systems (EPAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sapiens International (SPNS), Epam Systems (EPAM) and NetEase (NTES) with bullish sentiments.

Sapiens International (SPNS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Sapiens International today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.86, close to its 52-week high of $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 68.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Euronet Worldwide.

The the analyst consensus on Sapiens International is currently a Hold rating.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 81.1% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $259.00 average price target, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NTES)

In a report released today, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on NetEase, with a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, Baidu, and Weibo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetEase is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $372.50.

