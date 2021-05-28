Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Salesforce (CRM), Veeva Systems (VEEV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $276.79 average price target, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $336.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $264.65.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 68.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $327.47, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

