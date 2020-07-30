Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Roper Technologies (ROP), TransUnion (TRU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roper Technologies (ROP), TransUnion (TRU) and Sensata (ST) with bullish sentiments.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies on July 28 and set a price target of $461.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $429.12, close to its 52-week high of $441.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roper Technologies with a $440.67 average price target, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

TransUnion (TRU)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion on July 28 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Navistar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransUnion with a $101.56 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $101.00 price target.

Sensata (ST)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Sensata on July 28 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensata is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $53.00 price target.

