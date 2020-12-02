Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Roper Technologies (ROP), Descartes (DSGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roper Technologies (ROP), Descartes (DSGX) and Yext (YEXT) with bullish sentiments.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies on November 29 and set a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $424.00, close to its 52-week high of $455.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $430.60.

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report issued on November 30, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.48, close to its 52-week high of $63.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 75.5% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Descartes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.14.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report issued on November 30, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.28, close to its 52-week high of $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yext with a $20.14 average price target.

