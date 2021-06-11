Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Resonant (RESN), Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Resonant (RESN) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) with bullish sentiments.

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Resonant, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 45.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.08.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Ondas Holdings today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ondas Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, which is a 109.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

