Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), Fortinet (FTNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Fortinet (FTNT) with bullish sentiments.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rada Electronics Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.82, close to its 52-week high of $148.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.38, which is a -13.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.