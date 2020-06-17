Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Quantum (QMCO), Kratos Defense (KTOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Quantum (QMCO), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and GAN (GAN) with bullish sentiments.

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Methode Electronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Widepoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $21.50 average price target, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GAN with a $24.00 average price target, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.