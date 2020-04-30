Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Qualcomm (QCOM), Textron (TXT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualcomm (QCOM) and Textron (TXT) with bullish sentiments.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $91.81 average price target, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Textron (TXT)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Textron, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Textron with a $32.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.