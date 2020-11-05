Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Qorvo (QRVO), Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVO), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.74, close to its 52-week high of $140.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.07, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80, close to its 52-week low of $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Lumen Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.50.

Buck has an average return of 27.2% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6629 out of 7028 analysts.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.