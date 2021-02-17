Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Q2 Holdings (QTWO), HEICO (HEI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Q2 Holdings (QTWO), HEICO (HEI) and Cloudflare (NET) with bullish sentiments.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings on February 12 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.10, close to its 52-week high of $148.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 93.9% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Realpage, Autodesk, and nCino.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.67.

HEICO (HEI)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on HEICO, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.40, close to its 52-week high of $141.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

HEICO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.75.

Cloudflare (NET)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.60, close to its 52-week high of $95.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Zscaler, and Splunk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $95.92 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

