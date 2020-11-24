Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Prosus (PROSF), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prosus (PROSF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR128.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.62.

Ross has an average return of 37.3% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #393 out of 7112 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.80, which is a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Barclays analyst Milene Kerner maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.57.

Kerner has an average return of 20.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #3587 out of 7112 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $104.14 average price target, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

