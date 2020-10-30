Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: PROS Holdings (PRO), Inphi (IPHI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PROS Holdings (PRO), Inphi (IPHI) and Five9 (FIVN) with bullish sentiments.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to PROS Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.40, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Inphi (IPHI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Inphi, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.60, close to its 52-week high of $143.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.00, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.11, close to its 52-week high of $148.96.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 62.5% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.20, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

