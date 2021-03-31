Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Porch Group (PRCH), Communications Systems (JCS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Porch Group (PRCH) and Communications Systems (JCS) with bullish sentiments.

Porch Group (PRCH)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Porch Group today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Porch Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, representing a 56.0% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Communications Systems (JCS)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Communications Systems today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Communications Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

