Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Pinterest (PINS), Casa Systems (CASA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pinterest (PINS) and Casa Systems (CASA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pinterest (PINS)

In a report issued on July 31, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.29, close to its 52-week high of $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.6% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, IAC/InterActive, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $29.56 average price target, a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report issued on July 31, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.6% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.17, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.