Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Perspecta (PRSP), Vertex (VERX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Perspecta (PRSP) and Vertex (VERX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Perspecta (PRSP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.87.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2618 out of 7079 analysts.

Perspecta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

Vertex (VERX)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Vertex, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.29, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

