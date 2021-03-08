Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Perion Network (PERI), HubSpot (HUBS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Perion Network (PERI) and HubSpot (HUBS) with bullish sentiments.

Perion Network (PERI)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Perion Network, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 72.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Perion Network has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33, which is a 57.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $421.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $549.07, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

