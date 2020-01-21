Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Pegasystems (PEGA), nLIGHT (LASR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pegasystems (PEGA) and nLIGHT (LASR) with bullish sentiments.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pegasystems and a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.44, close to its 52-week high of $86.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 76.1% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Mimecast, and Alteryx.

Pegasystems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00.

nLIGHT (LASR)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nLIGHT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

