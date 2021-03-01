Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Pegasystems (PEGA), DraftKings (DKNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pegasystems (PEGA) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Pegasystems, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.35, close to its 52-week high of $148.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and ServiceNow.

Pegasystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.50, a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.53, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

Gibas has an average return of 76.8% when recommending DraftKings.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #166 out of 7333 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.26, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

