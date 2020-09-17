Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Dynatrace (DT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Dynatrace (DT) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Kupferberg from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 71.9% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Accenture, and Cognizant.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $219.87, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.22, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

