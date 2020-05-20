Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Paychex (PAYX), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Paychex (PAYX) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Paychex (PAYX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Steven Wald maintained a Hold rating on Paychex today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.42.

Wald has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Paychex.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #4413 out of 6589 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paychex is a Hold with an average price target of $68.88, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CyberArk Software, Tenable Holdings, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.30, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

